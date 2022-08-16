Happy Birthday To The Material Girl

Today is Madonna’s birthday. She’s 64 and looks fabulous! Madonna moved to New York City in 1978 to pursue a career in modern dance. After performing as a drummer, guitarist, and vocalist in the rock bands Breakfast Club and Emmy, she rose to solo stardom with her debut studio album, Madonna (1983) Her first biggest hit was “Borderline.” (although a club favorite , “Everybody” hit first!)

With sales of over 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. Her chart-topping singles include: “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita”, “Like a Prayer”, “Vogue”, “Take a Bow”, “Frozen”, “Music”, “Hung Up”, and “4 Minutes”.