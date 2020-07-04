Beth

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!

Born on July 3rd, 1962, Tom Cruise has become one of our favorite actors and a huge box office draw!

 

Year Title Role Notes Ref(s)
1981 Endless Love Billy [1]
1981 Taps David Shawn [23]
1983 The Outsiders Steve Randle [24]
1983 Losin’ It Woody [25]
1983 Risky Business Joel Goodson [26]
1983 All the Right Moves Stefen Djordjevic [27]
1985 Legend Jack [28]
1986 Top Gun Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell [6]
1986 The Color of Money Vincent Lauria [29]
1988 Cocktail Brian Flanagan [30]
1988 Rain Man Charlie Babbitt [31]
1989 Born on the Fourth of July Ron Kovic [32]
1990 Days of Thunder Cole Trickle Also writer (story) [33][34]
1992 Far and Away Joseph Donelly [35]
1992 A Few Good Men Lt. Daniel Kaffee [9]
1993 The Firm Mitch McDeere [11]
1994 Interview with the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt [36]
1996 Mission: Impossible Ethan Hunt Also producer [37]
1996 Jerry Maguire Jerry Maguire [38]
1998 Without Limits Producer [39]
1999 Eyes Wide Shut Bill Harford [40]
1999 Magnolia Frank T. J. Mackey [41]
2000 Mission: Impossible 2 Ethan Hunt Also producer [42][43]
2001 Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures Narrator [44]
2001 The Others Executive producer [45]
2001 Vanilla Sky David Aames Also producer [46]
2002 Space Station 3D Narrator [47]
2002 Minority Report John Anderton [48]
2002 Austin Powers in Goldmember Himself as Austin Powers Cameo [49]
2002 Narc Executive producer [50]
2003 Shattered Glass Executive producer [51]
2003 The Last Samurai Nathan Algren Also producer [52][53]
2004 Collateral Vincent [54]
2005 War of the Worlds Ray Ferrier [55]
2005 Elizabethtown Producer [56]
2006 Ask the Dust Producer [57]
2006 Mission: Impossible III Ethan Hunt Also producer [58]
2007 Lions for Lambs Senator Jasper Irving [59]
2008 Tropic Thunder Les Grossman [60]
2008 Valkyrie Claus von Stauffenberg [61]
2010 Knight and Day Roy Miller [62]
2011 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Ethan Hunt Also producer [63]
2012 Rock of Ages Stacee Jaxx Also credited as singer on the film’s soundtrack [64][65]
2012 Jack Reacher Jack Reacher Also producer [66]
2013 Oblivion Jack Harper [67]
2014 Edge of Tomorrow Maj. William Cage [68]
2015 Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation Ethan Hunt Also producer [69]
2016 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Jack Reacher Also producer [70]
2017 The Mummy Nick Morton [71]
2017 American Made Barry Seal [72]
2018 Mission: Impossible – Fallout Ethan Hunt Also producer [73][74]
2020Films that have not yet been released Top Gun: Maverick Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell Also producer; Post-production [75]
2021Films that have not yet been released Mission: Impossible 7 Ethan Hunt Also producer; Filming [76][77]