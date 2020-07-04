Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!

Born on July 3rd, 1962, Tom Cruise has become one of our favorite actors and a huge box office draw!
Film
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|Ref(s)
|1981
|Endless Love
|Billy
|[1]
|1981
|Taps
|David Shawn
|[23]
|1983
|The Outsiders
|Steve Randle
|[24]
|1983
|Losin’ It
|Woody
|[25]
|1983
|Risky Business
|Joel Goodson
|[26]
|1983
|All the Right Moves
|Stefen Djordjevic
|[27]
|1985
|Legend
|Jack
|[28]
|1986
|Top Gun
|Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell
|[6]
|1986
|The Color of Money
|Vincent Lauria
|[29]
|1988
|Cocktail
|Brian Flanagan
|[30]
|1988
|Rain Man
|Charlie Babbitt
|[31]
|1989
|Born on the Fourth of July
|Ron Kovic
|[32]
|1990
|Days of Thunder
|Cole Trickle
|Also writer (story)
|[33][34]
|1992
|Far and Away
|Joseph Donelly
|[35]
|1992
|A Few Good Men
|Lt. Daniel Kaffee
|[9]
|1993
|The Firm
|Mitch McDeere
|[11]
|1994
|Interview with the Vampire
|Lestat de Lioncourt
|[36]
|1996
|Mission: Impossible
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer
|[37]
|1996
|Jerry Maguire
|Jerry Maguire
|[38]
|1998
|Without Limits
|—
|Producer
|[39]
|1999
|Eyes Wide Shut
|Bill Harford
|[40]
|1999
|Magnolia
|Frank T. J. Mackey
|[41]
|2000
|Mission: Impossible 2
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer
|[42][43]
|2001
|Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures
|Narrator
|[44]
|2001
|The Others
|—
|Executive producer
|[45]
|2001
|Vanilla Sky
|David Aames
|Also producer
|[46]
|2002
|Space Station 3D
|Narrator
|[47]
|2002
|Minority Report
|John Anderton
|[48]
|2002
|Austin Powers in Goldmember
|Himself as Austin Powers
|Cameo
|[49]
|2002
|Narc
|—
|Executive producer
|[50]
|2003
|Shattered Glass
|—
|Executive producer
|[51]
|2003
|The Last Samurai
|Nathan Algren
|Also producer
|[52][53]
|2004
|Collateral
|Vincent
|[54]
|2005
|War of the Worlds
|Ray Ferrier
|[55]
|2005
|Elizabethtown
|—
|Producer
|[56]
|2006
|Ask the Dust
|—
|Producer
|[57]
|2006
|Mission: Impossible III
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer
|[58]
|2007
|Lions for Lambs
|Senator Jasper Irving
|[59]
|2008
|Tropic Thunder
|Les Grossman
|[60]
|2008
|Valkyrie
|Claus von Stauffenberg
|[61]
|2010
|Knight and Day
|Roy Miller
|[62]
|2011
|Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer
|[63]
|2012
|Rock of Ages
|Stacee Jaxx
|Also credited as singer on the film’s soundtrack
|[64][65]
|2012
|Jack Reacher
|Jack Reacher
|Also producer
|[66]
|2013
|Oblivion
|Jack Harper
|[67]
|2014
|Edge of Tomorrow
|Maj. William Cage
|[68]
|2015
|Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer
|[69]
|2016
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|Jack Reacher
|Also producer
|[70]
|2017
|The Mummy
|Nick Morton
|[71]
|2017
|American Made
|Barry Seal
|[72]
|2018
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer
|[73][74]
|2020
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell
|Also producer; Post-production
|[75]
|2021
|Mission: Impossible 7
|Ethan Hunt
|Also producer; Filming
|[76][77]