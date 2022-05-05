Happy Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of Mexico’s underdog win over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It’s actually more popular in the U.S. than it is in Mexico, where it’s not even a national holiday. You can celebrate at various places across our area: Clematis By Night will be celebrating in style and Rosalita’s Tex Mex Grill in Atlantis has a party all day, starting at noon. Plus, a few big chains are running deals today: Chili’s has $5 cocktails . . . 7-Eleven is selling its new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas with any sized coffee for $4 . . . . and Chipotle is doing free delivery with the promo code “DELIVER”. Whatever way you celebrate, just do it responsibly please.