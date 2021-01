Set in 1950s and 1960s Milwaukee, this series tells the story of the Cunningham family — father Howard, mother Marion, son Richie and daughter Joanie. Howard owns a hardware store, while Marion stays at home. Richie’s best friends are Potsie and Ralph. Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli is the local bad boy, riding a motorcycle and filling his days with fixing cars and dating girls. During the show’s run, Richie leaves home to join the U.S. Army.

