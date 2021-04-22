Happy Earth Day, everyone! Did you know it’s over 50 years old now? A guy from Iowa named John McConnell came up with it in 1969, and the first Earth Day happened a year later in 1970.

So are you doing anything good for the planet today? Well, it doesn’t have to be a chore. A recent survey asked people to name the top eco-friendly things they do that make them proud, or spark joy. Here are ten things we actually enjoy doing . . .

1. Recycling. Rinsing it out first also made the list.

2. Turning off lights when you leave a room.

3. Remembering to take reusable bags with you to the store.

4. Flattening cardboard boxes.

5. Bringing a reusable water bottle with you to avoid using plastic.

6. Walking or biking somewhere instead of driving.

7. Avoiding single-use items in general.

8. Donating clothes or other items, so someone else can use them again.

9. Eating the food you bought at the store without wasting any.

10. Growing your own produce. Or just herbs if you don’t have a yard.