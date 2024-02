Punxsutawney Phil makes his annual appearance today in western Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day. The February 2nd tradition marks the 138th year that Phil has predicted whether we’ll have an early spring or 6-more miserable weeks of cold and snow. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, winter marches on. If he doesn’t then spring is right around the corner. Pennsylvania’s earliest settlers began celebrating Groundhog Day in the 1800s.