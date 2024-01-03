Happy JANUHAIRY, everybody!

“JanuHairy” is the name someone came up with to encourage women to stop shaving, waxing, and plucking for the first month of the year to help normalize body hair on women.

It’s fairly new but not a brand-new thing. It debuted in 2019, so it’s the sixth year people have done it.

The official JanuHairy Instagram account has over 40,000 followers. It says their goals include “promoting self-confidence, challenging societal beauty standards, and creating a supportive community where people can share their journey.”

One of the founders says dedicating a whole month to it is “liberating, because it gets you thinking about the way you treat your body and why.”