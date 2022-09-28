Happy Meals for Grown Ups!!!!!

McDonald’s is teaming up with Cactus Plant Flea Market for the introduction of the new Cactus Plant Flea Market Box for adults.

The box will drop on October 3, and inspired by the brand’s iconic little red Happy Meal box for kids.

The new Cactus Plant Flea Market Box starts with a redesigned box with either a Big Mac or ten-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a drink.

Each box also comes with one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

Figures include Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and Cactus Buddy.

Merch will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on October 3, at 11 a.m. ET.

You can get the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box starting October 3.

What SHOULD be the treat in an adult Happy Meal?