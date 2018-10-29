Happy National Cat Day!!! #Meow

Ohhhhhhh this is one of my favorite videos of all time – cats randomly jumping out and scaring the heck out of people, tripping them, pushing them, etc.  No matter how many times I watch it, I will laugh over and over and over again!

According to Wikipedia – As of a 2007 study, cats are the second-most popular pet in the U.S. by number of pets owned, after freshwater fish.[22] In a 2010 study, they were ranked the third-most popular pet in the UK, after fish and dogs, with around 8 million being owned.

I love cats and have had numerous over the years and they have ALWAYS been black cats.  It’s the only kind I will get.  I had Murphy (he ran away), Lupini (my bro accidentally ran over him), Slick & Bob (given to me by my brother hoping that I wouldn’t notice Lupini’s absence….but there were 2 to them), Sweetie Cat (my son named very toy he had “Sweetie” something.  So when we got a cat, it was Sweetie Cat…he eventually ran away) and Tiki (who turned out to be nutso, and we gave her to a friend of ours).

Are you a cat lover or hater?  It really seems there is no in between with cats.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You Don’t Have To Go To Broadway To Celebrate The 15th Anniversary Of “Wicked” Win a Pair of Tickets to Downton Abbey: The Exhibition! Watch This Little Girl React To Baby Shark The Red Sox Win The World Series Meghan Markle Moved To Tears – Of Laughter – While Watching Singing Performance Ricky Bobby from 103.1 WIRK Goes For Ride Record at Universal Studios Orlando!
Comments