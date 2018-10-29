Happy National Cat Day!!! #Meow

Ohhhhhhh this is one of my favorite videos of all time – cats randomly jumping out and scaring the heck out of people, tripping them, pushing them, etc. No matter how many times I watch it, I will laugh over and over and over again!

According to Wikipedia – As of a 2007 study, cats are the second-most popular pet in the U.S. by number of pets owned, after freshwater fish.[22] In a 2010 study, they were ranked the third-most popular pet in the UK, after fish and dogs, with around 8 million being owned.

I love cats and have had numerous over the years and they have ALWAYS been black cats. It’s the only kind I will get. I had Murphy (he ran away), Lupini (my bro accidentally ran over him), Slick & Bob (given to me by my brother hoping that I wouldn’t notice Lupini’s absence….but there were 2 to them), Sweetie Cat (my son named very toy he had “Sweetie” something. So when we got a cat, it was Sweetie Cat…he eventually ran away) and Tiki (who turned out to be nutso, and we gave her to a friend of ours).

Are you a cat lover or hater? It really seems there is no in between with cats.