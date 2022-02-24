Happy National Chili Day

Today is National Chili Day and National Tortilla Chip Day. So this is fitting: Someone asked people to rank the best topping to put on chili, and tortilla chips ranked high on the list . . .The top five are cheese . . . crackers . . . cornbread . . . sour cream . . . and tortilla chips. Onions, hot sauce, and avocado also made the top 10! 95% of people say they like or love chili . . . 4% don’t like it . . . and 1% dislike it enough to use the word “hate.” The poll also looked at the most popular ways to eat chili, and “in a bowl” got the most votes, obviously. But it’s not the only way we eat it. 12% prefer it “on a hot dog” . . . 9% said “in a bag of Fritos,” also called a “Frito pie” . . . and 8% said chili fries is their favorite way to eat it.