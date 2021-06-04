Happy National Donut Day!

It’s National Donut Day, and a few places are running deals . . .

You can get a free donut at Krispy Kreme, no purchase necessary. Dunkin’ has a free donut deal too if you buy a drink. DiGiorno is also giving away a pizza-donut mashup on Twitter called DiGiornuts. Here are a few donut stats . . .

1. 91% of people say they like or love donuts. Only 1% of us hate them.

2. The average person eats 31 donuts a year. That’s two or three a month.

3. Glazed donuts are our favorite type. The top five are glazed . . . Boston cream . . . chocolate frosted . . . jelly donuts . . . and chocolate cake donuts.

4. Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ are our favorite donut chains. But 3% of us prefer Entenmann’s that you can buy at the grocery store.

5. Our preferred spelling is D-O-N-U-T. Only 1 in 3 people spell it the other way.

6. Over half of us have bough donuts for coworkers before, and you might be more popular if you do. 51% of us think more highly of people who bring donuts to work. 47% say it doesn’t change their opinion. And 2% think LESS of them.