News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Happy National Donut Day!

It’s National Donut Day, and a few places are running deals . . .

You can get a free donut at Krispy Kreme, no purchase necessary.  Dunkin’ has a free donut deal too if you buy a drink.  DiGiorno is also giving away a pizza-donut mashup on Twitter called DiGiornuts.  Here are a few donut stats . . .

1.  91% of people say they like or love donuts.  Only 1% of us hate them.

2.  The average person eats 31 donuts a year.  That’s two or three a month.

3.  Glazed donuts are our favorite type.  The top five are glazed . . . Boston cream . . . chocolate frosted . . . jelly donuts . . . and chocolate cake donuts.

4.  Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ are our favorite donut chains.  But 3% of us prefer Entenmann’s that you can buy at the grocery store.

5.  Our preferred spelling is D-O-N-U-T.  Only 1 in 3 people spell it the other way.

6.  Over half of us have bough donuts for coworkers before, and you might be more popular if you do.  51% of us think more highly of people who bring donuts to work.  47% say it doesn’t change their opinion.  And 2% think LESS of them.