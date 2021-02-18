Happy National Drink Wine Day

Today is National Drink Wine Day, because clearly everyone is struggling to find an excuse to drink wine these days. And when you’re drinking wine, how many glasses do you usually put down in one sitting? According to a survey, 74% of people have one or two glasses. But 9% drink at least five glasses . . . or just finish the entire bottle. 18% of people say merlot is their favorite type of wine, and 16% say zinfandel. Coming in third? Quote, “I don’t know my wine types.” The survey also found 9% of people say wine gives them worse hangovers than any other type of alcohol . . . 9% always buy boxed wine . . . and 3% always cry when they drink wine.