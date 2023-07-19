Happy National Hot Dog Day! According to the Hot Dog and Sausage Council, we’ll eat about SEVEN BILLION of them just in the three-plus months between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That’s 818 hot dogs a second.

Los Angeles eats more of them than any other city, followed by New York, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

But per capita, cities in North Carolina dominate the list. Raleigh-Durham is first. Then it’s Greensboro, North Carolina . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Paducah, Kentucky . . . and Charlotte, North Carolina is fifth.

A few national chains have deals today. Here’s where you can get free or discounted dogs . . .

1. Nathan’s Famous is selling them for a NICKEL again. That’s what they cost when their first store in Coney Island opened in 1916. The limit is two per customer, and it’s only for two hours . . . from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

2. Dog Haus is giving out free hot dogs all day. You have to text them “FREE DOG” to get a mobile coupon. (The number is 833-440-1110.)

3. Sonic is selling Chili Cheese Coneys for $1.29, about 50% off.

4. Wienerschnitzel has a deal where you get four Chili Dogs for $4.

5. Love’s truck stops have free hot dogs if you download a coupon through their app. And Pilot Flying J stores have a buy-one-get-one deal.

6. Target is doing 25% off select hot dog brands if you’re a rewards member.

(You can find a few more deals here, here, and here.)