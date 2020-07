I LOOOOOOVE Hot Dogs! It’s always what I get at any concert, sporting event, fair, etc etc!

The BEST place EVER for a hot dog is The Varsity in Atlanta! If you’ve been, you KNOW. If you haven’t, make sure you stop by next time you’re in town or even at the airport! It’s on Concourse C!

There are many places giving out free or discounted dogs today.

To get a deal, check out 7-Eleven, Sonic, Weinerschnitzel, Dog Haus, or Krystal locations nationwide.

How do you get your favorite hot dog?