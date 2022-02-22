Happy National Margarita Day!

Today is National Margarita Day . . . and according to a recent survey, 76% of Americans drink margaritas. 67% of them prefer it to be a “frozen” blended drink, while the other 33% would rather have it over ice.

Mashed.com ranked 15 popular chain restaurant margaritas . . . and the house version at Buffalo Wild Wings came out on top. They said it was “not too sweet . . . not too tart . . . not too boozy . . . but not lacking in a little alcoholic kick.”

Chili’s came in second, followed by the Hard Rock Café . . . Dave and Buster’s . . . Olive Garden . . . Chevy’s . . . Outback Steakhouse . . . Chuy’s . . . the Texas Roadhouse . . . and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

Coming in dead last is Applebee’s. They said it was too sweet . . . and you might “get a stomachache from all the sugar in [their] drinks.”

Ruby Tuesday is the second worst, followed by The Cheesecake Factory, Red Robin, and TGI Fridays.

If you’re NOT interested in going to a cheesy chain restaurant . . . and you don’t want to create your own . . . they also ranked 12 grocery store margarita mixes, with the top spot going to Tres Agaves Organic Margarita Mix.