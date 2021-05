Today is National Paranormal Day….in honor of that..do you believe in ghosts? A new survey finds:

80% of Americans say they believe in ghosts. That includes 45% who believe but have never seen one . . . and 35% who believe BECAUSE they’ve seen one. 90% of people say they’re scared of paranormal activities. 12% think the U.S. government knows more about aliens than it’s revealing. And 4% think they live in a haunted house.