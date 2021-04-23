Happy National Picnic Day!

Today is National Picnic Day.

According to a new survey, 94% of Americans say they like picnics. 5% of people say they don’t like picnics, and 1% completely HATE them.

We like to picnic in these popular places: A park . . . by a lake . . . on a hill . . . at the beach . . . and in the backyard.

Our favorite picnic foods are: Sandwiches . . . fried chicken . . . watermelon . . . potato salad . . . chips and dip . . . deviled eggs . . . pasta salad . . . fruit salad . . . pie . . . and baked beans.