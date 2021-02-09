Happy National Pizza Day

It’s National Pizza Day and there are specials at favorite chains like Domino’s and Little Caesars. Check your local restaurants for plenty of other deals. So what’s your favorite pizza? According to a new poll, the most popular type of pizza in 2021 is . . . THIN CRUST. It got 31% of the vote. Regular crust is next at 29% . . . then deep-dish, 18% . . . pan, 9% . . . Sicilian, 3% . . . and French bread, 2%. Women were slightly more likely to say thin crust, and men were more likely to say deep dish. The 10 most popular pizza toppings are: Pepperoni . . . sausage . . . mushrooms . . . extra cheese . . . onions . . . peppers . . . bacon . . . olives . . . ham . . . and tomatoes. The most-hated toppings are: Anchovies . . . eggplant . . . artichokes . . . broccoli . . . pineapple . . . salami . . . olives . . . spinach . . . mushrooms . . . and onions.