Happy National S’Mores Day!

In case you didn’t know, the Girl Scouts of America were the first to publish a recipe for the treat back in 1927!! Back then it was called Some Mores and wasn’t shorted to the name many know until 1971.

To celebrate, a Girl Scout troop is planning to break the Guinness World Record for the “most people making s’mores simultaneously.”

The record was set last year by Metroparks Toledo, when 566 people came out to melt chocolate and marshmallows between graham crackers.

Chances are the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will be successful on Friday as 1,074 people have already RSVP’d for the event scheduled to take place in the evening.

