BBC reports, British food scientists just declared that browned toast might be bad for your health.

You can thank a chemical called acrylamide—and the British Food Standards Agency—for the recommendation. In a new campaign called “Go for Gold,” the agency is urging everyone to opt for a golden color on starchy potatoes and toasted bread and recommending that people do not store raw potatoes in the refrigerator if they are to be roasted or fried.

(Smithsonianmag)