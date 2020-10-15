"Happy New Year": Ring in 2021 with limited-edition ABBA vinyl

Polar Music/UMe

At the rate we’re going, the end of 2020 can’t come fast enough…so why not help usher in 2021 with some help from ABBA?

A limited-edition seven-inch clear blue vinyl single featuring the Swedish superstars’ song “Happy New Year,” backed with a Spanish version called “Felicidad,” is now available for pre-order, with shipping on or around December 4.

“Happy New Year” originally appeared on ABBA’s 1980 album Super Trouper. It was written by the group’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson during a Barbados vacation in January of 2020, for a musical set during New Year’s Eve, which never materialized. The song reflects the mixed emotions people often have during the end of one year and the beginning of the next.

However, the chorus has a hopeful message that, in our present moment, is very much needed: “May we all have a vision now and then, of a world where every neighbor is a friend.”

The single features a picture label with a photo of the group shot during the album cover sessions for Super Trouper.

By Andrea Dresdale

