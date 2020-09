Today is National One-Hit Wonder Day. On September 25th, we pay tribute to those recording artists who became famous in the U.S. by having only one big hit that got stuck in our heads. Rolling Stone says some the most popular one-hit wonders include “Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba, “Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners, and “Take on Me” by A-ha.