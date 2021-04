What an incredible encounter! A rabid bobcat attacked a woman in her driveway in North Carolina. Fortunately her husband, a man named Happy, was there to rescue her. You can hear it growl twice, then attack. He picks it up under its arms, holds it at arm’s length, then throws it. A neighbor walks by wondering what’s going on. Watch how all this took place from their security cam. They were both bitten and had to get 30 rabies shots. They should be fine. The bobcat was killed later by police.