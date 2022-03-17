Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Happy St. Paddy’s Day! Here’s some interesting facts about the big day:

St. Patrick’s Day is all about the Irish, but modern day celebrations started in the U.S. WalletHub says the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was actually held in Boston in the 1700s.

—This year over $5-billion will be spent on St. Patrick’s Day, with over half of Americans planning to take part in the festivities. And those people will be consuming a lot of beer, specifically Guinness. In fact, over 13 million pints of the Irish stout will be downed today.

— WalletHub even calculated the value of the mythical leprechaun’s pot of gold. A pot of one thousand gold coins would amount to $1.92-million.