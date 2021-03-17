Happy St. Patrick’s Day

It’s time to wear that green and fill your plate with corned beef and cabbage. Today is St. Patrick’s Day. While the day typically features a lot of parades and gatherings with revelers drinking green beer, this year, many events are cancelled because of the coronavirus. St. Patrick’s Day is named for the patron saint of Ireland, whose death is celebrated on March 17th. The Feast of St. Patrick was initially a Roman Catholic holiday, but since being introduced to the U.S. by Irish immigrants, it’s been celebrated by people of all faiths! And here’s a list of the most Irish states:

New Hampshire

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Vermont

Maine

Pennsylvania

Connecticut

Delaware

Montana

New Jersey

Florida comes in 34th!

And Krispy Kreme is giving out free GREEN DONUTS if you go to a store wearing green.