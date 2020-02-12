Happy “ValenHeinz” Day! Ketchup….Flavored….Truffles…They’re REAL!

Heinz Ketchup may be a favorite of those who like to smother their french fries, hamburgers and even eggs with it but what about pairing the condiment with chocolate.

Heinz UK collaborated with chocolatier Fortnum & Mason for unique “ValenHeinz” Tomato Ketchup Truffles. The chocolate is described as “tangy but smooth,” and is promised to “give you the taste of Heinz Ketchup in every bite.” Um ok.

The truffle box comes with three chocolate flavors, dark, milk, and white chocolate and retails for $25 per box. Only 1,000 were made and have already sold out, however, Heinz and Fortnum & Mason are giving away a box for social media follows.

Would you eat a catsup truffle? What strange pairing do you use Heinz for?