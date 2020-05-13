Happy World Cocktail Day! What’s Your Drink Of Choice?

A cool refreshing cocktail could take some of the edge off. Today (Wednesday, May 13th) is World Cocktail Day.

You may have started making your drinks at home since you can’t head out to a Happy Hour. Some of the world’s most famous hotels have revealed recipes for their iconic libations for you to try out your mixology skills.

The Waldorf-Astoria in New York has released its mix for a Rob Roy. Take a trip to Australia and try the Tim Tam Espresso Martini from the Intercontinental Sydney.

There are plenty more recipes where those came from right here! Cheers and drink responsibly.

What has been your pandemic drink of choice? I’ve been doing Spritz’s. Aperol Spritz, Limoncello Spritz….I need sparkle in my world!