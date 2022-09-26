Hard-rockers Ruffyunz’s new album features appearances from Deep Purple, Night Ranger members

Hyperspace Records

Hard-rock band Ruffyunz has just released its second album, Ruffyunz II, which includes contributions from a variety of well-known musicians.

Among the guest artists featured on the record are Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey, former Blue Oyster Cult/Rainbow drummer Bobby Rondinelli, Night Ranger/ex-Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, one-time Pat Travers bassist Pat Thrall and former Dio guitarist Tracy G.

Ruffyunz II is available to listen to for free at HyperspaceRecords.com. The core members of Ruffyunz are veteran singer Ed Terry, Emmy-winning engineer JZ Barrell and Randy Pratt of Cactus on bass.

A music video for one of the album’s tracks, the heavy-grooving “Hype in My Head,” has premiered on Hyperspace Records’ official YouTube channel. Airey, Rondinelli and Thrall all lent their talents to the song.

Here’s the full track list of Ruffyunz II:

“Hype in My Head”

“Back It on Up”

“Undercover Agent for the Blues”

“Doesn’t Matter”

“Candyman”

“Dark Side”

“Slither Man”

“Bubbles”

“Can’t Slow Down”

“Keep It Coming”

“The Game”

