Hard To Believe MLK Jr. Got A “C” In Public Speaking At Seminary School!

Martin Luther King Jr. is lauded as one of the greatest leaders of all time. Assassinated on April 4, 1968, it’s been 54 years since his death and his words still ring true today. Here are some of his most famous quotes:

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” (Letter from Birmingham City Jail)

“We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.” (Letter from Birmingham City Jail)

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” (1963 book Strength to Love)

“Oh, there will be a day, the question won’t be, ‘How many awards did you get in life?’ Not that day … The question that day will not be, ‘What kind of automobile did you have?’ On that day the question will be, ‘What did you do for others?'” (“The Three Dimensions of a Complete Life” sermon)

“Mankind must put an end to war or war will put an end to mankind.” (Oberlin College commencement)

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” (Where Do We Go From Here, 1967)

“As long as there is poverty in this world, no man can be totally rich even if he has a billion dollars.” (“The American Dream”)

“If you can’t fly, run; if you can’t run, walk; if you can’t walk, crawl; but by all means keep moving.” (“Keep Moving from this Mountain” address)

What is your favorite quote from Martin Luther King Jr.?