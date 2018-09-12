Harington Rumored to Play ‘The Batman’

The rumor mill is swirling about Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington possibly playing the caped crusader instead of Ben Affleck in ‘The Batman’ when filming begins.

With the recent bouts with alcohol Affleck has had, some believe that a new lead is sure to happen at this point.

The site Revenge of the Fan, says Warner Bros had interest in Harrington earlier this year, but had no meetings simply mockups of how he may look in the costume. Allegedly, they liked what they saw in the mockups.

There’s no word on how far things have gone, or if the studio is even confident the actor can carry a film.

Do you think Harrington is a good choice to play Batman? Do you believe Affleck should still be given the chance to the play the role even though he’s battling alcohol issues?