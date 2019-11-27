Harley-Davidson Debuts Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson is known for the thunderous sound of their motorcycles, with tailpipes rumbling along the highway. But Harley’s new hope for the company features a bike that has no tailpipes, showing off the company’s all-electric Livewire motorcycle in Vancouver over the weekend. No tailpipes means the bike leaves no emissions. The Livewire doesn’t have a clutch, either. You just flick your wrist and the bike can do about 0 to 60 in three seconds and can run about 200 miles on a single charge. CBC says only 1,800 Livewires have been produced so far. It does carry that hefty Harley-Davidson price, though; the bike starts at $37,000. Do you think that Harley-Davidson will have great sales with it’s all-electric Livewire?