Fall is right around the corner and to get you in the spirit, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ are releasing three new beers.

The new beers are:

Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA

Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale

Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter

Returning fan fav – Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale

The fall flavored beers will be hitting shelves in September. What is your favorite fall flavored beer? Which one of the new beers are you going to try first?