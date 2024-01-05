Harriet Tubman Coins Are Available For Pre-Order Now

The U.S. Mint has released three coins honoring the great Harriet Tubman.

A half-dollar, a silver dollar, and a $5 gold coin featuring Tubman’s likeness will be available starting in February.

Buy the set now for $836.

The coins are legal tender, but won’t be released into wide circulation – they must be ordered from the U.S. mint with a surcharge that will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home.

The coins can be preordered now through February 5th.

What other great Americans should be featured on money?

(thehill.com)