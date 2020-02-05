Harrison Ford Confirmed for ‘Indiana Jones 5′

It has been confirmed, Harrison Ford is coming back as Indiana Jones for the fifth time. Lucasfilm producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the 77-year-old actor will be back as the adventurous archaeologist for the first time since 2008. “We’re working away getting the script where we want it to be and we’ll be ready to go,” Kennedy said. And if you think the movie will be some kind of reboot, think again, Kennedy says the film will be a sequel. What do you think of Ford coming back as Indiana Jones?