Harrison Ford Says That Indiana Jones Won’t Die

In terms of how they depicted the legendary figure on camera, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny took some chances by artificial intelligence-delaying the character’s aging.

While the majority of the film is set in the late 1960s and the story is set in the 1940s, the filmmakers decided against setting the final days of Indiana Jones in the future because it would be Harrison Ford’s final performance as the adventurer who snaps bullwhips.

Ford said, “I never saw a version that had him die or stay in the past…I can imagine them…”

The director of the film added, “I think we knew we didn’t want him to die…We all need heroes like him.”

