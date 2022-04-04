Harrison Ford Will Star In First-Ever Series Role on Apple TV+

Harrison Ford is stepping off the big screen to join the cast of the new Apple TV+ series ‘Shrinking’

This will be the first time the 79-year old actor has joined a series for a regular role.

Harrison will play the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a “blue-collar shrink” who shares a practice with two other doctors.

The show will center around Jason Segal’s character who “begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own.”

A start date for the new series has not been announced.