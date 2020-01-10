Harry and Meghan’s wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds’ royal exhibit

It appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gotten the boot from Madame Tussauds in London.
Their wax figures were removed from the royal exhibit.
Officials say the decision comes after the two decided to step down from their senior roles.
The wax figures were revealed in May 2018, before they got married.
Do you think this was the right decision?
