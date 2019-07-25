Harry Connick Jr. announces new album and Broadway show

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesHarry Connick Jr. is going to spend this fall shoveling a lot of "Cole" -- Cole Porter, that is.

The former American Idol judge has jumped headfirst into the work of legendary songwriter Cole Porter, whose compositions include "Night and Day," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Anything Goes," "You're the Top" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," among countless others.

Harry will release the album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter in October. In December, a new Broadway show called Harry Connick Jr -- A Celebration of Cole Porter will debut at New York's Nederlander Theatre.

Before the show hits Broadway, though, it'll have its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, N.C. September 21 and 22. Tickets for that go on sale August 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Following its Broadway run, a national tour will start in the 2020-2021 season.

“This is the first time I’ve taken a deep dive into another artist’s repertoire, and Cole Porter was my #1 choice for the project," Harry said in a statement. He added, "I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius."

