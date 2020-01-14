Harry Connick, Jr. announces True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour

Sasha Samsanova

Harry Connick, Jr. is hitting the road for an intimate tour this winter and spring.

In support of his number one jazz album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry will kick off the True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour next month with three dates at the Encore Theater at Wynn in Las Vegas beginning February 26.

He’ll then hit a limited number of cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, AZ; Austin, TX; Miami, FL; and Atlanta, GA. The tour wraps in Atlanta on March 22.

Tickets go on sale in several markets on January 17. Check local venue listing or head to HarryConnickJr.com for more information.

Harry originally designed this tour production for a run on Broadway, which wrapped up December 29.

