Harry Connick Jr. has 'True Love' for Cole Porter, is now sharing space with him on Walk of Fame

Verve

VerveHarry Connick Jr. has been busy: On Thursday, the crooner got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and released his new album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, which features his interpretations of the legendary songwriter's tunes. He believes that anyone who's never heard Porter's music will be "enthralled" by it.

"Cole Porter just has a certain mystery about him, and a certain specific wit that only really applies to him, with his melodies and his lyrics," Harry tells ABC Audio.

While Harry isn't looking specifically to turn a new generation on to Porter's classic songs -- which include "Anything Goes" and "I've Got You Under My Skin" -- he predicts, "When they hear these words and this music, you can't help but be enthralled by it on some level, because it's challenging."

"It's almost like going into a beautiful old home that's been completely renovated," he adds. "When you see it with a fresh coat of paint on it, it can be just as cool as anything that was built yesterday."

Harry kicks off athree-week Broadway engagement starting December 7, performing the songs on True Lovein a production he's directing.

"There's big sets, there's choreography, there's film, there's storytelling...I've never seen anything like it," he says of the show, which he's directing himself. "It's unusual, but I'm really, really thrilled about it."

As for his Walk of Fame star, Harry says he was "totally thrilled and humbled" to receive it. And wouldn't you know -- his star just happens to be next to Cole Porter's.

"When they told me that I was going to be next to his, I just couldn't believe it," Harry gushes. "I mean, that's just an unbelievable honor: to be tied with him in any way."

