Harry Connick Jr.'s new stage production: Tomorrow, Broadway. Next year, the world!

Saturday's the debut of Harry Connick Jr.'s new Broadway show Harry Connick Jr.-- A Celebration of Cole Porter, which runs through December 29 at New York City's Nederlander Theater. But if you can't get to New York to check out the show, don't worry: In 2020, Harry's taking the show on the road.

"Next fall, we'll be doing extended runs in theaters all over the world, places like London...[and] I'm sure we'll be going to the major markets in the United States," Harry tells ABC Audio. "I've never done that -- where you go to a place for a week or two or even three and to kind of sit in one place for a while, which I'm really excited about, just because it's different than doing one-nighters....this will be a fun new experience."

As for the show itself, it's promoting Harry's new album, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, but it was inspired by a desire to change things up.

"My manager...said, 'Let's do something different for this record,'" he explains. "And I sat down that day and wrote an entire stage play of the music of the album."

His goal, Harry says, is to present the songs of Cole Porter "in a much more theatrical sense, that gives people more avenues to understand what the lyrics are about the first time."

In other words, through the use of film, choreography and stage sets, Harry wants to make Porter standards like "Anything Goes" and "Just One of Those Things" accessible to modern audiences.

"...When you're looking at it visually, I think it might hit you in a different way," he says, adding, "It's like nothing I've ever really seen before...the songs are sort of doing the storytelling."

For tickets, visit HarryConnickJr.com.

