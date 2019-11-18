Harry Connick Jr. to sing for British royalty tonight, despite his previous faux pas

Sasha Samsonova

Sasha SamsonovaTonight in London, members of the British Royal Family are scheduled to attend the Royal Variety Performance, a charity event that's been held more or less every year since 1912. One of the performers is Harry Connick Jr., who's been invited despite that one time when he put his foot in his mouth while talking to Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son.

"I remember I was sitting across from Prince Edward once and did the most horrible thing I could do," Harry tells ABC Audio. "I say, 'How's your mom doing?' And then I felt my wife Jill's heel just drive into my foot, because they tell you all these things you can and can't do."

"What I said was 'How's your mom'n'nem?' which is how we say it in New Orleans," he laughs. "It's just a lot of protocol...[it's] really fun to kind of dress up and do that. So I'm sure they have like a list of things that I'm gonna be allowed to do and not to do. But I love living life and it's just a fun experience."

Harry gives another example of weird Royal protocol he experienced in the U.K.

"We had dinner over there with some of the Royals, and you have two courses. And after those two courses...if you're talking to the person on your right, you turn to the person on your left, no matter where you are in the conversation. And you do that every two courses! It's just novel to me!"

Joining Harry for the performance will be Sir Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi and other British stars. The performance will air on British TV next month.

In other Harry happenings, his Broadway show A Celebration of Cole Porter begins December 7.

