Harry Going Solo To King Charles Coronation

Reportedly, Prince Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle.

Buckingham Palace stated, “Pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

A similar statement was released from Meghan and Harry’s camp as well confirming Harry’s attendance.

According to sources, Harry will only be attending the ceremony, and no other events occurring during that time.

(BBC)