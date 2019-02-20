Harry Potter Fans Can Live At Hogwarts Now

Harry Potter fans can now take their love of the wizarding world to another level. Construction has just been completed on two new luxury apartments right next to the real-life Hogwart’s Great Hall that was featured in the films. The new luxury apartments are at the heart of the castle at Royal Connaught Park in Bushey, Hertfordshire. The building was formerly used for the Royal Masonic School for Boys. A 2-bedroom apartment at the newly remodeled high-rise is listed for $2800 a month. If you could “live” in any movie home/city which one would you pick?