If you’re a fan of Harry Potter and think you’ve done all things Potter, think again. You can now spend the night at Harry Potter’s birthplace thanks to Airbnb. The home, known as DeVere House, has been named the “birthplace of Harry Potter” because of CGI that brought the house and others together for the film. The home was built in the 1300s and was once a hunting lodge before becoming a bed and breakfast. Do you prefer a hotel or an Airbnb?