Harry Styles covers 1986 #1 Peter Gabriel hit; Peter Gabriel approves

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show recently, Harry talked about how he recorded much of his current album, Fine Line, at Gabriel's famous Real World Studios, located near Bath, England. Harry and his band then performed a version of Gabriel's biggest hit: the 1986 number one "Sledgehammer," from Gabriel's multi-platinum album, So.

Harry's version of the song is pretty much a note-for-note reproduction of the original, and his husky voice sounds eerily similar to Gabriel's. It's no wonder, then, that the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer retweeted Harry's performance, and added a clapping hands emoji.

Not long ago, Harry also sang Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi" on British radio. No word on whether he plans to perform any of the vintage covers he's been doing lately during his upcoming Love on Tour trek, which hits North America in June.

