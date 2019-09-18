Has Lady Gaga been offered a role in 'Little Shop of Horrors' reboot?

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellIf you've ever seen the 1986 movie Little Shop of Horrors -- based on the hit 1982 Off-Broadway musical of the same name -- you may remember Ellen Greene in the leading role of Audrey. Now there's a rumor that Lady Gaga may been offered the same role in an upcoming reboot of the film.

According to US Weekly, Warner Bros. plans to remake the film, which starred Rick Moranis as Seymour, a nerdy flower-shop employee whose life changes when he encounters a mysterious, magical plant that needs blood to survive.

A source tells US Weekly that Gaga was "offered a role" in the reboot, adding, "She's very interested to keep acting." While the source didn't specify the role, Audrey is traditionally the only main female character in Little Shop.



In the musical and in the original movie, Audrey is a slightly ditzy, sweet blonde who Seymour loves. Unfortunately, she's involved in an abusive relationship with an evil, sadistic dentist, played in the movie by Steve Martin. But after the plant -- who Seymour names Audrey II -- appears, romance blooms between him and Audrey.

Gaga's last movie role, in A Star Is Born, earned her a shelf full of awards and honors, including an Oscar nomination for acting, and an actual Oscar for Best Original Song.





Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.