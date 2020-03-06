Has the coronavirus canceled Katy Perry's wedding plans?

Rony Alwin

First comes love, then comes the baby carriage...but now it seems the marriage part of things may have to wait for Katy Perry.

The singer, who revealed last night that she's expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, has decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials, People magazine reports. Why? Because they reportedly wanted to tie the knot in Japan, but fears of COVID-19 have put the kibosh on their plans.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple tells People. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

In an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, Katy told fans, "There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album. She didn't mention her wedding, though.

