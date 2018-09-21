Hashtag Overkill? Instagram May Do Something About That

Instagram is testing out some new features. Among them is a separate interface for adding hashtags to posts.

While this new feature isn’t available or even being tested yet, it seems to be in great demand because of a perceived “extreme hashtagging” era that we live in.

Some people way smarter than us have done some digging and found the feature that could be coming soon. It’s an “Add Hashtags” option underneath the caption composer and people tagger.

Do the plethora of hashtags in virtually every social media post annoy you? What is your “go-to hashtag”?