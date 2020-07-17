'Hate for Sale' for sale: New Pretenders studio album released today

BMG

The Pretenders‘ latest studio album, Hate for Sale, hits stores today and is available on CD, on vinyl, digitally and via streaming services.

Just in time for the 10-track collection’s arrival, the band has released a new official video for one of its songs, the soulful ballad “You Can’t Hurt a Fool.” The clip features footage of various of smiling, glamorous women projected onto a rotating vintage microphone.

“You Can’t Hurt a Fool” is one of five songs from Hate for Sale that The Pretenders released, with companion videos, in advance of the album. The others were the title track, “The Buzz,” “Turf Accountant Daddy” and “Didn’t Want to Be This Lonely.”

As previously reported, Hate for Sale originally was scheduled to come out on May 1, but the release date was pushed back to July 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album’s 10 songs were co-written by Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne, marking the first time the two have penned a full collection of tunes together. Hate for Sale is a follow-up to 2016’s Dan Auerbach-produced Alone, and is the first record Chrissie has made with her current touring band — Walbourne, bassist Nick Wilkinson and founding drummer Martin Chambers.

Hate for Sale was produced by Stephen Street, whose also has worked with The Smiths, Blur and The Cranberries. Special bundles featuring a Hate for Sale CD and/or vinyl LP packaged with a t-shirt are available at The Pretenders’ online store.

Meanwhile, Hynde has continued posting videos for a series of Bob Dylan covers she’s been recording with Walbourne on The Pretenders’ YouTube channel. The seventh and latest installment in the “Dylan Lockdown Series” is a rendition of the 1983 song “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight.”

By Matt Friedlander

